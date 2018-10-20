Second Migrant Caravan Gathering In Guatemala, Report Says
A second migrant caravan is forming at the Honduran border and is
expected to follow the larger caravan of more than 7,000 from Central
America towards the U.S.-Mexico border, The Wall Street Journal reported
on Tuesday.
The remaining migrants in the first group are about 1,100 miles from the
border town of Reynosa, which is across from McAllen, Texas, the paper
reported.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment