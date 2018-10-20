Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Second Migrant Caravan Gathering In Guatemala, Report Says





 A second migrant caravan is forming at the Honduran border and is expected to follow the larger caravan of more than 7,000 from Central America towards the U.S.-Mexico border, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The remaining migrants in the first group are about 1,100 miles from the border town of Reynosa, which is across from McAllen, Texas, the paper reported.












