Hillary Planning 2020 Run to Avoid Treason w/ Mike Harris
Mike Harris, the current financial editor of highly popular news website, Veterans Today, is joining the program to discuss the global criminal cartel that is plaguing the United States and the rest of the world. He discusses why Hillary Clinton is planning to run again in 2020 and why the deep state and the criminal cartel is desperate to keep their power. We also discuss how Syria, Israel and the rest of the world is all fighting the same criminal network.
