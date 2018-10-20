Rates Raised, Market Drops, Who's In The Kill Box, Coincidence?
The plan is in full swing, contradict the Fed, let everyone come to the Fed's defense that they are doing the right thing, raising rates is a good thing. When the economy collapses Trump will show why raising the rates was a bad idea and the Fed is to blame. The MSM, IMF who backed up the Fed will be linked to the FED and it will bring down the entire central banking system. Turkey has now officially moved away from the IMF.
Posted by Politico Cafe
