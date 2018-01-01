Huge Crack Opens Up In Argentina, Threatening to Swallow Entire Town

There is a giant crack growing in Diamante in Entre Ríos, Argentina, which may finally swallow the entire town. Many have already evacuated their homes fearing a total collapse. Here some pretty impressive images of the dramatic situation experienced by the inhabitants of this small town. Have a prayer for them.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment