Message to the banking elite: Trick or treat By Benjamin Fulford October 29th 2018
It is going to be an especially haunting Halloween for the Khazarian mafia banking elite, because they have been given an October 31 deadline to return the gold they stole or face being systematically hunted down and exterminated, say Asian secret society, CIA, and White Dragon Society sources. After that deadline, bounties of gold will be placed on senior bankers starting with the heads of the EU Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, the Federal Reserve Board, and the BIS, the sources say. The White Dragon Society (WDS) has offered the Khazarian mafia a way out of this situation. All they have to do is monetize, in a constructive and reality-based manner, $40 trillion worth of 1934 Henry Morgenthau Bonds to finance the establishment of a meritocratic future planning agency. This would be enough to end poverty, stop environmental destruction, and finance human expansion into the universe. The alternative is death for all the Khazarian gangsters involved in central bank fraud and Babylonian debt slavery.
Posted by Politico Cafe
