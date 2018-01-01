ENEMY AT THE GATES! Is History Repeating Itself? Foreign Troops Massing On Russia’s Western Borders
They portray Russia as the aggressor in the movie, and yet there is NATO troops on the border of Russia? It's so clear and blatant how Western is brainwashed to believe that Russia has taken any action against Western Democracies, it's the complete contrary. And as a side note to think for those reading this... Do you think it is a coincidence that the most Liberal countries facing cultural heritage destruction are targeting Russia? Russia is one of the last superpowers of the world with a strong cultural sense and heritage.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment