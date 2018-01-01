John Williams – Fed Could Be Gone In Coming Financial Overhaul
John Williams has long said that this money printing orgy by the Fed will end in a hyperinflationary event. Williams says, “Unfortunately, it is unavoidable. It is only a matter of when. It can only be avoided if the U.S. can get its long term financial house in order.” We all know that is not going to happen. Williams says, “As they keep going here, there is going to be hyperinflation. The dollar will weaken. Gold and silver will rally, and that will be part of a self-feeding cycle, which will get you into very high inflation. . . . If the Fed can’t get this banking crisis worked out, I would not be surprised to see a complete overhaul of the system.”
