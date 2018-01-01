JIM ROGERS Economic Collapse Already Started! The Economic Collapse 2018 Stock Market CRASH!
Two major trends can be expected: 1 - A massive human migration crisis. Emerging market countries' citizens will be displaced because of economic reasons. And yet again, the US under the Trump administration will manage it relatively well. 2 - A massive chunk of the capital pulled out of emerging markets will be channeled to the most robust cryptocurrencies. The devaluation of EM currencies, the dismantling of the SWIFT system, and the pursuit of new investment solutions by private, corporate, and public parties will be the main causes of this great money migration.
