Former NASA Employee Discovers Some Very Strange Buildings on the Moon
A former NASA employee found something he shouldn't have when he discovered photos showing a module of the mission “Apollo” on the lunar surface and base of aliens on its surface. The picture was taken by astronauts during the separation of the module and classified as many other photographs taken during the program “Apollo”, which were recorded mysterious structures and UFO. These photos were later ordered destroyed, however, the employee retained some of them and published them online. Among the released images are photos originating from NASA that depicts various different artificial structures on the moon.
