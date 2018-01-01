We Are Watching/Witnessing The Destruction Of The Old Guard,Time Is Almost Up
The fake agenda with Stormy Daniels has turned and now Trump is asking for legal fees. In a new book that is out it states that Hillary and Pannetta were spying on the American people. Hillary makes a racists remark and the crowd laughs. Instead of busing the illegals to city to wait for their trials, Trump will keep them in one place until their court date.Mexico is warning that the caravan might use molotov cocktails and weapons as they move through Mexico into the US. Leaked documents show Soros is behind the refugees. Russia says White Helmets filming their next false flag. Deep state warning of an event if they lose control during the elections.
