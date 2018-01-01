Newt – It’s Socialism vs America,

Newt is right...if the Dems get the house...America is finished... The socialist are terrified of Trump because he's working for the
country not the party , the socialist elite are all about power and
money , the voters fall and are coned by the leftist narrative. Keep the
country poor and in debt that's how the globalist (RedShield) control
the money .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment