X ANON .. TIME TO WAKE UP
The worldwide banking cartel has played us for fools for generations. But now the awakened have reached a tipping point, critical mass. Now that we have a champion of freedom in the White House, and knowledge spreading quickly from our access to the internet, and the Q Team, and others, we are fighting back. One point - The invasion of Europe by the islamists was planned and orchestrated by those same elites and NWO conspirators, knowing it would cause chaos and a breakdown of cultures and sovereign nations, so as to further their agenda.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment