Jared Kushner - Man of Mystery - Who Is Kushner?
Jared Kushner - Many of Mystery Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Corey Kushner is an American investor, real-estate developer, and newspaper publisher who is currently senior advisor to his father-in-law, Donald Trump, the President of the United States. What is the Hebrew name for Jared? The name Jared comes from the Hebrew origin. In Hebrew The meaning of the name Jared is: Rose (flower). Also Descending. A pre-flood Biblical name. Born: January 10, 1981 (age 37) Livingston, NJ = 6+6+6 Height: 6′ 3″ = 6+6+6 Parents: Charles Kushner, Seryl Kushner Education: New York University School of Law (2007) Siblings: Joshua Kushner, Nicole Kushner, Dara Kushner Spouse: Ivanka Trump (m. 2009) Born: October 30, 1981 (age 37) Manhattan, New York City, NY = 6+6+6 Height: 5′ 11″ Spouse: Jared Kushner (m. 2009) Education: Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (2004), Parents: Donald Trump, Ivana Trump Children: Arabella Rose Kushner, Joseph Frederick Kushner, Theodore James Kushner, Ivan Glišić In early 2007, Kushner Companies bought the 666 Fifth Avenue building in Manhattan for US$1.8 billion. He and his family are estimated to have a net worth of $1.8 billion. = 6+6+6 In 2017, federal disclosures suggested Kushner and his wife had assets worth at least $240 million, and as much as $740 million. They also have an art collection estimated to be worth millions that was not mentioned in the financial disclosures initially, and enjoy visiting art studios. Jared Kushner Says He Read Up on Middle East During Minutes Waiting for Ski Lift Jared Kushner said that he became “incredibly well-informed” on the Middle East by reading up on the region while waiting for the ski lift on a recent trip to Aspen. “There would be times when you’d have to wait five or even ten minutes for the ski lift, and that’s when I’d take out my phone and read up on the Middle East,” he said. “I really got into it.” Kushner said that the Middle East was a “truly fascinating region” because of “all the countries that they have there.” “There is Israel, and Egypt, but there is also Yemen and places like that,” he said. “Sometimes I would start learning about a new country, but then the ski lift would come.” Kushner took unannounced trip to Saudi Arabia President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner returned home Saturday from an unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia — his third trip to the country this year.
