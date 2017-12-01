What is RUSSIA'S PUTIN'S GRAND VISION?
Winston Churchill once said Russia is a riddle wrapped in an enigma.
Today, Western nations still have trouble understanding Russia's plans.
Putin is trying to reconstruct the historic Russian sphere of influence
through annexation of parts of neighbouring states and the projection of
Russian power to other regions of the world.
