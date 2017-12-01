Q_DROP SEPT 15th: DECLASSIFICATION IMMINENT!

Party loyalty has been a foolish substitute for a code of Honor. Certain Dems have blindly followed deeper and deeper into a swamp of corruption. We still need to debate and discuss issues until we reach a consensus, but who can't see the stupidity of the deceit propagated by party lines and corporate powers. We The People are more effective when we heed "come, let us reason together."
