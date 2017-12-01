We Will Shut That Shit Down (Zionist Censorship)

What's a Goy to think? In the Old Testament, the Jews were called to be a nation separate from the other nations, which were all Pagan. And so, colloquially, all non-Jewish nations came to be called "goyim" as in "the nations" from which the God of the Old Testament had called upon the Jews to separate themselves.
