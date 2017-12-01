END TIMES SIGNS LATEST STRANGE EVENTS (SEP 21, 2018) THIS HAPPENED ON
OUR EARTH | EXTREME WEATHER
Events that are happening today, which are fulfilling prophecies related
to the Return of Christ. We are truly in the end times and really close
to the return of Christ, help us reach out to those who don’t know
Jesus so they can be saved, please and thank you! God bless you all.
