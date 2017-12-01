We Are Watching A Coordinated Economic Takedown Of The Old System

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Rising rates will bring down the banks and the entire economic system. Trump wants companies to bring manufacturing to the US that is why there are tariffs being placed on certain industries. What is happening here is that Trump is breaking up the globalists system. The global growth is slowing and everything is freezing up, this is on purpose and it is designed to bring the entire system to its knees. 












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
