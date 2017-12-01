We Are Watching A Coordinated Economic Takedown Of The Old System
Rising rates will bring down the banks and the entire economic system.
Trump wants companies to bring manufacturing to the US that is why there
are tariffs being placed on certain industries. What is happening here
is that Trump is breaking up the globalists system. The global growth is
slowing and everything is freezing up, this is on purpose and it is
designed to bring the entire system to its knees.
