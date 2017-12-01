The Collapse Has Already Begun!

Shocking video about the coming Economic Collapse and the next Great Depression.
After a little bit of a lull, the global economic crisis is back with a
vengeance. Currencies are collapsing in Argentina, Brazil, India, Turkey
and other emerging markets, stock market crash is taking place, and
central banks are springing into action. It is being hoped that the
financial chaos can be confined to emerging markets so that it will not
spread to the United States and Europe to causing a major economic
collapse and stock market crash. But of course the global financial
system is more interconnected today than ever before, and a massive wave
of debt defaults in emerging markets would inevitably have extremely
serious consequences all over the planet.
It would be difficult to overstate the potential danger that this new
economic crisis poses for all of us. Emerging market economies went on
an unprecedented debt binge over the past decade, and a high percentage
of those debts were denominated in U.S. dollars. As emerging market
currencies collapse, it is going to become nearly impossible to service
any debts denominated in U.S. dollars, and that could ultimately mean
absolutely enormous losses for international lenders. Our system tends
to do fairly well as long as everybody is paying their debts, but once
the dominoes begin to tumble the next economic collapse will hit the
World.
A global financial collapse has begun, but because it has not really
affected the United States too much yet, the mainstream media and most
Americans aren’t really paying any attention.
But if the stock market crash will happen here too, then it will
suddenly be all over the news.
Most people are aware that most of the biggest stock market crashes in
U.S. history have happened in the fall. We have definitely entered a
“danger zone”, and more shocks seem to hit the global economy with each
passing day.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment