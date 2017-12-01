The Battle For The Internet Is Here!

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

 In this video, Luke Rudkowski and Jason Bermas of WeAreChange joins the audience live to explain why the media is ignoring the suspension of James Woods twitter account due to a very tame meme targeted at Democrats, plus Trump may begin to take executive action against technology companies, and much more.











