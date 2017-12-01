Rocking the Swamp: Agency Wide Resistance (ON TAPE) May Violate Anti-Conspiracy Laws Against US

A highlight reel from the first week of Project Veritas' Deep State Unmasked series.
AMERICANS WAKE UP!!!!! We are witnessing a coup. A treasonous coup, not only against the president, but against The Constitution, against the country, against American citizens and against the west. These evil people want it all, they want the EXACT same power every dictator has used in the past to exterminate his own people. Wake up! For your children! For your children’s children! For the oath you took to defend the constitution! We can’t stand to lose another battle, or were finished.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment