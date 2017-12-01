Nobody Has Written a History of Debt in the World
"Nobody has written a history of debt in the world." Hmmm, we wonder why... Dr. Michael Hudson, the author of the soon to be released book, “...and forgive them their debts: Lending, Foreclosure and Redemption — From Bronze Age Finance to the Jubilee Year,” discusses debt with Max Keiser on RT. They discuss the new - or not so new? - the reality of creditor jubilees in which investors' bad investment decisions are made whole and why it has always instead been the debtor who has rightfully been given a clean slate.
