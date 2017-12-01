Meet The FUTURE Of Blockchain! - Nexus & The Solution To Crypto Scalability (with Colin Cantrell)
WAM contributor Chris Rice Crypto talks with Colin Cantrell of Nexus about the potential for the proclaimed "World's First Three Dimensional Blockchain." Cantrell breaks down and simplifies what Nexus really is, how it works and why it's a game changer for the blockchain community. He breaks down the several layers of Nexus and why it's not just another blockchain among many, most notably the importance of scalability. Colin also talks about the upcoming Nexus conference in Scottsdale, Arizona from September 19th to 21st.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment