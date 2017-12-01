MARKET CRASH Coming As THE EVERYTHING BUBBLE Pops - This Is Not A DRILL!
In the lead up to the 2008 financial crisis most people were completely unaware that there was anything to be concerned about! According to the media and top economic and financial analysts at the time the economy was doing just fine in fact it was thriving and all was good with nothing to worry about…sound familiar? Today we have become emerged in what has become to be known the everything bubble and needles to say it too is about to pop! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with David Moadel of Portfolio Wealth Global about the inevitable crash of the everything bubble and more importantly what you can do about it to protect yourself moving forward!
