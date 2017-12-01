Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Machines replace people in shifting job market


 Soaring labour costs and a rapidly shrinking workforce in China have spurred a robot revolution. Companies are increasingly replacing humans with machines. But as Samantha Vadas reports from Shanghai, while it means getting more done, faster and with fewer people, it is also left many people wondering how to compete in a shifting job market.














