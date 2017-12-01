Machines replace people in shifting job market

Soaring labour costs and a rapidly shrinking workforce in China have
spurred a robot revolution. Companies are increasingly replacing humans
with machines. But as Samantha Vadas reports from Shanghai, while it
means getting more done, faster and with fewer people, it is also left
many people wondering how to compete in a shifting job market.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment