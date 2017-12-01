Are We Prepared for This Revolution?

Does not quite step out of the paradigm that humans need improvement. Humans need to remember who and what we are, and the extraordinary power we have to imagine out world. Our creativity has been hijacked. This is the system we live under: Babylonian Money Magic, which makes us believe we have to pay to live on the planet where we were born (unlike any other local life form).
