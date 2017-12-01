Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Jim Grant -- The Calm before the Storm : Defaults Ahead






 We are in uncharted waters, in terms of low and negative interest rates and seemingly worldwide and unprecedented currency devaluation. While Grant is reluctant to offer timing for the next correction, in what he calls the "default cycle," he believes the US economy is already overdue. He also fears the next correction could be even more severe and long lasting than the previous one.










