Jim Grant -- The Calm before the Storm : Defaults Ahead

We are in uncharted waters, in terms of low and negative interest rates
and seemingly worldwide and unprecedented currency devaluation.
While Grant is reluctant to offer timing for the next correction, in
what he calls the "default cycle," he believes the US economy is already
overdue. He also fears the next correction could be even more severe
and long lasting than the previous one.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment