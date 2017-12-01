Internal Secretary Warns US Could Use Navy for Blockade On Russian Energy Exports
US could use its Navy to prevent Russia’s potential energy supplies to the Middle East, Internal Secretary Ryan Zinke said, Washington Examiner reports. The blockade would actually mean an “act of war,” Russian Senator fired back. Zinke alleged that Russia’s engagement in Syria – notably, where it is operating at the invitation of the legitimate government – is a pretext to explore new energy markets. "I believe the reason they are in the Middle East is they want to broker energy just like they do in eastern Europe, the southern belly of Europe,” he has reportedly said.
