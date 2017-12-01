Central Bankers Scramble, Protect System, Push Tariff Narrative

The establishment, central bank are trying to build their narrative of
why the economy is about to crash. The real estate is hit the top and
will start to implode at an accelerated pace. We need to understand why
the system is falling apart. If we go back in time the central bankers
restructured the entire global economy so people won't notice what was
really happening. The economy was collapsing.
