Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Global Economy Breakdown Has Accelerated






 According to Edmunds new vehicle sales for September are exptected to collapse, the auto makers are blaming the tariffs but we know that they are running out of sub prime people and channel stuffing is not working anymore. The global housing crisis has gotten worse, the US is not the only country with a housing bubble there are many countries that have the same problem. The economy is declining at an accelerated pace and the plan is in motion.








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...