Global Economy Breakdown Has Accelerated

According to Edmunds new vehicle sales for September are exptected to
collapse, the auto makers are blaming the tariffs but we know that they
are running out of sub prime people and channel stuffing is not working
anymore. The global housing crisis has gotten worse, the US is not the
only country with a housing bubble there are many countries that have
the same problem. The economy is declining at an accelerated pace and
the plan is in motion.
