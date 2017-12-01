Qanon - Feinstein threatens Murkowski? Delay, Delay Delay! Q upda
It was odd that Graham and Cornyn were very cool about it at the end...and then Grassley allowed the vote and then exited very quickly...is there is a plan here....they knew Flake was wobbly and they knew how the Dems would play the whole hearing.....the only thing I can think of is that the FBI already has or they’re confident they will have, something on Avenetti puppets or something to prove that Ford is wrong...or worse....lying. By allowing the world to see that the Dems pushed the FBI review, yet it was a Republican that drove it....imagine how the outcome will play out if the investigation shows she has done something untoward, immoral or illegal...yikes! That would be amazing wouldn’t it!? Give them enough rope..
