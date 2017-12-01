Geo-economics of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
Having pledged 62 billion USD in dozens of energy and infrastructure projects, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is one of the largest commercial initiatives in South Asia. The corridor stretches along the length of Pakistan and the combined value of all the projects equals to all the foreign direct investment in the country since 1970. The megaproject also marks as China’s biggest overseas investment. Yet, a plan of this magnitude is not without its geo-economic challenges.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment