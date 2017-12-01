Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

How The Mafia Has Profited From the Migrant Crisis





The Mafia And The Migrants: Italy has, since 2014, found itself of the frontline of the Migrant crisis drawing refugees and economic migrants from across the Med. With the state on the ropes in terms of finances, migrant detention contracts were handed over to the private sector, and caught the attention of local mafia syndicates as a means of collecting public money. 










