Why You Should Be Optimistic About the Future | Michio Kaku on Impact Theory
Michio Kaku is a theoretical physicist following in the footsteps of Einstein. With his String Field Theory, he aims to crack open the answers of the universe. His gift of making such an intimidating subject so accessible is how he's helping popularize science for others to digest and explore on their own. Learn why he's so optimistic about our future on this episode of Impact Theory with Tom Bilyeu. SHOW NOTES: Michio describes how his family background influenced his outlook on life. [3:25] Tom and Michio discuss creating and developing wonder in the human mind. [10:43] Michio breaks down his process of discovery and what keeps him curious. [22:39] Michio predicts what human's future on other planets will be. [38:50] Michio shares the impact he wants to have on the world. [46:03] QUOTES: "That's what we physicists do, we invent the future." [10:40] "I would rather work on one big problem and fail than work on lots of little problems and succeed." [29:40]
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment