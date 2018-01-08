Saudi Arabia's Monarchy May End Soon - Three Sons Of A Caliph
Saudi funded websites, are starting to hide this prophecy more and more, and shying away from it's various explanation, in relation, this hadith is pointing towards the coming of Imam Mahdi. They haven't just been busy with this hadith prophecy, but others too, where they are trying to say, Najd is not in Riyadh... Just like the Christians who fail to recognise Babylon the great as modern day America. In my video, Saudi Arabias throne belongs to America- I explained, conditions have been laid down for Muhammad bin Salman to be King of Saudi Arabia before his fathers death. He is already trying to fulfill those conditions MBS then also launched a campaign against Qatar, which has since led to an air, land and sea blockade, trade sanctions and a series of demands that have so far not been met. One of the demands was to break off all ties with Hamas, one of the conditions laid down to MBS for becoming the king.
