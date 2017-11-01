What’s Really Behind US-Turkey Crisis?

The crisis between the US and Turkey is worsening. Washington is threatening to impose further rounds of sanctions if Ankara does not release an American evangelical pastor held on suspicions of partaking in a failed 2016 coup attempt. But some are questioning if this fight between NATO allies is really about religious freedom as president trump claims. RT America’s Dan Cohen reports. For analysis, former Pentagon official Michael Maloof.
