Welcome to The Land of Inequality

Inequality - how wealth becomes power
Germany is one of the world’s richest countries, but inequality is on
the rise. The wealthy are pulling ahead, while the poor are falling
behind. [Online until: 17 September 2018]
For the middle classes, work is no longer a means of advancement.
Instead, they are struggling to maintain their position and status.
Young people today have less disposable income than previous
generations. This documentary explores the question of inequality in
Germany, providing both background analysis and statistics. The
filmmakers interview leading researchers and experts on the topic. And
they accompany Christoph Gröner, one of Germany’s biggest real estate
developers, as he goes about his work. "If you have great wealth, you
can’t fritter it away through consumption. If you throw money out the
window, it comes back in through the front door,” Gröner says. The real
estate developer builds multi-family residential units in cities across
Germany, sells condominium apartments, and is involved in planning
projects that span entire districts. "Entrepreneurs are more powerful
than politicians, because we’re more independent,” Gröner concludes.
Leading researchers and experts on the topic of inequality also weigh
in, including Nobel-prize winning economist Joseph Stiglitz, economist
Thomas Piketty, and Brooke Harrington, who carried out extensive field
research among investors from the ranks of the international financial
elite. Branko Milanović, a former lead economist at the World Bank, says
that globalization is playing a role in rising inequality. The losers
of globalization are the lower-middle class of affluent countries like
Germany. "These people are earning the same today as 20 years ago,"
Milanović notes. "Just like a century ago, humankind is standing at a
crossroads. Will affluent countries allow rising equality to tear apart
the fabric of society? Or will they resist this trend?”
