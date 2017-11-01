We Are Witnessing The Nation Being Prepared For A New Economic System

The Feds inflation indicator jumps and finally hits their target. The Fed has no excuse now but to raise the interest rate to keep the economy from overheating. Trump decides that non military federal employees will not get raises starting in 2019. Strange that he would do this now since the economy is doing so well. This is part of the plan, shutdown departments, stop raises, let go Federal employees. All of this is in preparation for the new economic system.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment