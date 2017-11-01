Here’s how the midterm elections are being stealthily rigged.
in NC in 2016 they changed the voting map because it was too racial..This has come up for this election again, now its too republican. With less then 2 months to go the new map if they chose to redo it will confuse many voters..Another cheat attempt! May I add I have spent time in live chats..Please sound the alarm on mail in votes, it was promoted in a Cnn chat last month. Telling people no Id needed for the mail in votes.
