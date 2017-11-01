Venezuela's crisis: UN warns of mass emigration
Ecuador, Peru and other Latin American countries are making it harder for Venezuelan migrants to cross into and stay in their countries tightening entry requirements, as thousands of people continue to flee the economic collapse in Venezuela. According to the United Nations, more than two million people have fled food, medicine shortages and collapsing public services. The restrictions have stranded people at the borders. In Ecuador, authorities have been struggling with the growing numbers of migrants. Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports now from Rumichaca on the Ecuador-Venezuela border.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment