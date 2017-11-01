Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Venezuela On The Edge: Mass exodus continues as people flee crisis






 In total more than one point five million Venezuelans have sought shelter in neighboring countries like Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Trinidad and Tobago and Ecuador. They are willing to make a trek that, according to Manuel Rueda , takes them days, and brings them as far away as Ecuador.








