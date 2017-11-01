Turkey : Trump's newest Enemy
Turkey sinks and drags down the markets. The Turkish lira has lost more than 15% against the dollar and the euro, triggering contagion between European and emerging markets. US President Trump was very tough, he doubled the tariffs on steel and aluminum from Turkey. Meanwhile, Turkish President Erdogan attacks "interest rate lobbies" and promises: "We will not lose this economic war".
In an article in the New York Times, the Turkish president warns America: if you do not "reverse the tendency towards unilateralism and lack of respect, we will be forced to start looking for new friends and allies. Before it's too late, Washington must give up the idea that our relationships are asymmetric. " "In the last six decades, Turkey and the US have been strategic partners and allies in NATO", writes Erdogan. Turkey "has come to America's aid whenever necessary", emphasizes recalling Ankara's commitment to the war in Korea, the Jupiter missile affair ended up at the center of the negotiations between John F. Kennedy and Nikita Khrushchev intervention in Afghanistan after 11 September.
"Yet, the US has failed to understand and respect the concerns of the Turkish people. And, in recent years, our relationships have been challenged by disagreements. " "Until the United States begins to respect Turkey's sovereignty and will demonstrate the dangers facing our country, our partnership may be at risk," insists Erdogan, who then lists the reasons for the dispute between Ankara and Washington. , starting from the "soft" American attitude towards the attempted coup of 2016.
Posted by Bob Chapman
