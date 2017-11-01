Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Saudi Arabia Threatens Canada with a 9/11 style attack against Toronto's CN Tower


Saudi Arabia's state media on Monday tweeted a graphic appearing to show an Air Canada airliner heading toward the Toronto skyline in a way that recalled the September 11, 2001, terrorist hijackings of airliners that struck the Twin Towers and the Pentagon.

The graphic warned of "Sticking one's nose where it doesn't belong!" and included the text: "As the Arabic saying goes: 'He who interferes with what doesn't concern him finds what doesn't please him.'"



