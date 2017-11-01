Trump's 'America First' becomes 'Israel First'
Anyone with a brain knew from the start that "America first" was code word for Israel first!
Trump puts Israel First, just like all the puppet heads have done since 1940, with the exception of JFK.
Trump is an elitist, just like Obama, Bush and Clinton. No change at all!
The US Presidential election is just a contest to see who can climb further up Israel's hole, and Donald Trump won. What's vey telling and troubling at the same time is how out in the open this fawning over and adulation of Israel is. Something tells me the vanity of the Rothschilds is coming to the fore and they are demanding more and more bending the knee and curtsying before them, they are so emboldened by their unassailability in the world. His excellency Benjamin Netanyahu WILL BE OBEYED!
True Christians realize the fake agenda of the zionist devil bankers and their fake illegally created Israel, now we must unite and crush these devil bankers and their fake religions of judaism and islamic must now be terminated to save the real true Christina world bought paid and died for that which these scum never did!!! only lied about being killed when we know that science proved it was very little compared. Its an embarrassment that trump supports these scum let alone allowed his ignorant daughter to marry and have the devils children!!!!! WAKE THE FUCK UP AMERICA !!!!!!!!! AMEN
