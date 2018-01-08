The Southern Poverty Law Center Exposed!

In this video, Jason Bermas of We Are Change exposes the Southern Poverty Law Center for the biased organization that they are. Focusing on co-founder Morris Dees the organization has time and time again made false allegations against We Are Change, Luke Rudkowski, and many others in order to try and associate them with racists and hate groups. In this video, their true agenda is exposed.
