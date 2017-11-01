The New Real Estate Hyper Bubble Is Here - We Just Exceeded the 2007 Peak
Not only is the new real estate hyper-bubble here, but signs abound that it is popping right now. Housing demand sees biggest drop in more than 2 years Housing market has hit a ‘significant slowdown’ in recent weeks Mortgage rates climb as housing market loses its mojo Mike Maloney explains how we’re in the biggest real estate bubble ever, even surpassing the subprime bubble that preceded the 2008 collapse, and how it will factor into the three-stage collapse that is coming.
Posted by Bob Chapman
