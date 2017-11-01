Cicada 3301: An Internet Mystery

In this video I explore an elaborate cryptographic internet puzzle orchestrated by a mysterious individual or group known as Cicada 3301.
What if the second and third puzzles were to distract people from finding more information about the first, and thus finding out what the first puzzle was actually for...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment