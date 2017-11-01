The End of South Africa. Prepare Yourself

South Africa has moved forward with plans to expropriate white-owned farm land, with little to no compensation or due process, in a move which will doom the country to future catastrophe. Stefan Molyneux looks at historical examples of similar situations and outlines the disastrous consequences of President Cyril Ramaphosa's foolhardy endeavor.
