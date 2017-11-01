Memo Shows Soros Backing Social-Media Censorship Plan
The recent wave of censorship of conservative voices on the internet by
tech giants Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Apple mirrors a plan
concocted by a coalition of George Soros-funded, progressive groups to
take back power in Washington from President Trump’s administration.
