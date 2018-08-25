The Economic Recovery Is Not What It Seems:Daniel Ameduri
Not what it seems? Or not what the media and govt tell us? Cause it sure doesn't "seem" like a recovery, with 40 million on food stamps, thousands of retail stores closing, homelessness at all time highs, Manhattan commercial district turning into a ghost town, etc.So, we see through the BS narrative put out by the media.
